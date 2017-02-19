The Cowichan Valley School District is participating and lending support to community initiatives addressing homelessness.

Superintendent Rod Allen says while the board is not the main driver behind this project, they felt it was important to be a part of the solution.

Allen says the school board is working on projects with partners like the United Way in the Point In Time Homeless Count happening on Tuesday, and a community session on March 6th, titled “Everyone Should Have A Home.”

Also, forty Cowichan Valley School District employees volunteered for training in the administration of naloxone, in the event of a fentanyl overdose. Allen says the training was provided by the Vancouver Island Health Authority, and public health nurses.