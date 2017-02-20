An I-T program, intended to improve information sharing and case management across the social services sector, still has some shortcomings.

The Auditor General of B.C., Carol Bellringer says her office made 8 recommendations to improve the system operations back in 2005 and a new audit shows none of those have been completed with capital and operating costs a specific concern……

The government spent 182 million dollars purchasing the integrated case management program but there is little information with regards to the actual operating costs.