The MLA for Parksville/Qualicum is holding the cards close to her chest when it comes to the provincial budget.

Michelle Stilwell says there have been some pre-budget announcements over the past few weeks but there’s more to come…..

On personal tax cuts, Stilwell says there’s certainly been some hints and surpluses mean the government is taking too much money from taxpayers.

The budget will come down tomorrow (Tues) afternoon.