The Chief of the Mesachie Lake Fire Department says there are many reasons why he thought it was important for members to be trained and equipped to use naloxone.

Naloxone is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. Chief Gary Eve says it can be helpful in a number of areas, not just for fentanyl overdoses.

Eve says the main motivation behind the training was to add an extra line of defense for firefighters who are going into dangerous and unknown situations.