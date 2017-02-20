A 24-hour Point-In-Time Homeless Count and Housing Needs Survey is taking place at a number of locations in Duncan Tuesday.

The United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is partnering with local RCMP, shelter and foodbank, along with other community organizations to try and get a snapshot of who is homeless in our community and why.

Executive Director Signy Madden says homelessness is a major concern in the community – and it’s on the rise.

The count and survey will provide key data on gender, age, ethnicity, and patterns and experiences of homelessness.

They are also hosting a magnet event at St. John’s Church Hall with free services, hot meals and care kits.