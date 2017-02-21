British Columbia’s fifth consecutive balanced budget features a 50 per cent reduction in MSP premiums, effective January 1st, 2018.

The reduction will apply to households with an annual net income of up to 120,000 dollars.

The Education budget will increase by 740 million dollars over three years.

The Ministry of Health will see a three-year increase of 4 point 2 billion dollars and includes funding for 2 point 7 billion dollars in health capital projects.

The budget provides an additional 796 million dollars over three years to support families, individuals and children most in need.

Other targeted injections of cash will support workers, jobs and the ability of businesses to compete internationally and remain resilient in a challenging global trade climate.