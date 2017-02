The province’s Minister of Agriculture says the integration of technology in agriculture is continuing to grow throughout BC.

Norm Letnick says the province is investing 240 thousand dollars into the winners of the Agritech Innovation Challenge to develop and adopt new technology. He gives an example of some of the new research being done.

Letnick says some research is looking into using sensors on the drones to detect birds and chase them away from farms, before returning to their base.