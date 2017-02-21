The B-C Government has introduced it’s pre-election budget and, in it, is pledging to halve M-S-P premiums next year.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong….

De Jong says starting January 2018, the M-S-P premiums for households making under 120-thousand dollars will be cut by 50 per cent.

De Jong says the government is forecasting continued surpluses for the next few years, with the target of being able to pay down the provincial operating debt.