North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are asking for public help in locating a missing 16 year old girl.

Dallas MacLeod was last seen a week ago Monday.

She is white, has blue eyes and blonde hair, is about 5 feet one inch tall with a slim build, weighing about 119 pounds.

She also has a pierced nose.

Dallas was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black hoodie, brown moccasins, and had a grey backpack.

If you know of her whereabouts, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.