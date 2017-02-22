Shawnigan Lake School will begin construction next month on a new girls’ residence, after a big donation from a former graduate.

Jim Shaw, vice chairman and past CEO of Shaw Communications, will be financing the project. Shaw graduated from the school in 1977. Headmaster David Robertson says this is a fabulous gesture that will help the school achieve an important strategic aim.

The addition of the house will bring total girls’ houses to five – equal to the number of boys’ residences. Robertson says the residence will be named Elizabeth House.

The cost of the project is expected to total around 7-million dollars, and should be completed for the 2018 school year.