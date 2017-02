A judge has determined there is enough evidence for 25 year old Colin John to go to trial, in a preliminary inquiry earlier this week.

John is being charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Derek Descoteau , as well as attempted murder of a 16 year old girl in the same incident.

The incident took place in Chemainus last May, and John was arrested at the scene.

A trial date will be set next month.