Environment Minister Mary Polak says she is cancelling the Cobble Hill Holdings permit for the soil dumping facility near Shawnigan Lake.

In a statement , she says the company has failed to meet the requirements outlined in her letter sent in January. Cowichan Valley MLA Bill Routley says he is happy to see the Minister finally making the right decision.

Minister Polak states “the decision to cancel the waste discharge permit is based on information and advice from staff who are technical experts in their field.” Routley says now the government must be held accountable for making sure the responsible companies clean up contaminated soil that has already been dumped in the area.

Steve Housser is running for the Liberals in the upcoming provincial election, and also a member of the Shawnigan Residents’ Association.