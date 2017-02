A survey from the BCAA has revealed that second-hand child car seats are an area of much uncertainty for parents.

Half believe it’s safe to use a second-hand seat as long as it’s in “good condition.”

The Association’s Community Impact Senior Manager, Shawn Pettipas says it’s best to use a new car seat, but if you must use a second hand seat there are some things you should know about it….

Pettipas says just because a seat looks good doesn’t mean it’s safe.