Time is just about up on the deal between Ladysmith and Comox.

Back in mid January, Ladysmith made a deal to ship it’s bio solids to a facility near Comox for up to 5 weeks.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone says they are working on extending that deal and have a few other choices on the back burner if it doesn’t pan out.

In the meantime, Stone says there have been very few complaints about a foul smell coming from their public works yard…

Ladysmith has secured a new site for its bio solids but it will take some time to get it up and running.