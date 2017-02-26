BC Ferries has installed an additional 24 Automated External Defibrillators, or AED’s at minor terminals for customers to use in the event of a medical emergency.

A senior manager with resuscitation services at the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Shelley Parker says those AED’s are registered and if someone calls 9-1-1 the dispatcher will know where they are….

Parker says there is a cardiac incident in B.C. about every 4 hours and time is of the essence in helping those who have one.

34 of BC Ferries’ 47 terminal locations are equipped with AEDs.