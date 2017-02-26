North Cowichan Duncan RCMP’s Officer in Charge will be sharing information and taking feedback on ideas for safer streets, homes and communities.

Inspector Ray Carfantan will be joining neighbours in Chemainus for a community conversations hosted by Cowichan Community Policing this evening. Carfantan will offer information on successes and challenges the local detachment faced last year, and priorities for the 2017-18 year.

The event is taking place at the Chemainus Seniors Centre from 6:30 to 8:30.

A similar event will be held next week in Duncan.