The Cowichan Valley Regional District and United Steel Workers Local have ratified a new Collective Agreement.

The three year agreement ends on December 31st of 2019 and includes a general wage increase of 1 point 99 per cent per year and operational improvements for both union members and the organization.

56 employees of USW Local 1927 work to provide CVRD’s recycling and solid waste services, utility services as well as Cowichan Lake Recreation programs and facility maintenance.