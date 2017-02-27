There are reports of several vehicles sliding into the ditches in the Cowichan Valley and on the Malahat as a result of the snow this morning.

An accident on the TransCanada Highway near Bench Road held up traffic for some time this morning but it’s open again now. It did prompt the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP to report the road conditions at Golf Hill were in really bad shape and from reports, it appears the majority of the roads are not much better.

There are reports of at least 50 vehicles in the ditch by one caller, and, on the Malahat, a commercial driver says the traffic is crawling and trucks are chaining up.

The highways are reported to be icy, slippery and snow covered.