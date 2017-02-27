The province has come up with a plan to target irresponsible dog and cat breeders.

Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick is proposing the B.C. government regulate commercial breeders through either a registration or licensing system.

While the details of such a system will be defined by future regulation, the proposed amendments establish a number of things.

Those include having inspectors who can visit facilities and get a warrant if the owner refuses to give consent.

Breeders found to be engaging in irresponsible practices may be subject to administrative actions, including having their license or registration suspended or cancelled.