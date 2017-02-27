Seismologists are paying close attention to Vancouver Island as the region enters a period of ‘tremor and slip’.

Every 14 and a half months, the plates reverse their movement, causing hundreds of tremors along the coast.

Alison Bird with the Pacific Geoscience Centre says the tremors are too deep to feel, but are measureable.

She notes it’s also during these periods that the chance of a mega-thrust earthquake is heightened.

Bird says this ‘tremor and slip’ period is expected to last two to four weeks.