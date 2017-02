The B.C. government will increase the minimum wage by 50 cents to $11.35 an hour, effective September 15th of this year.

It’s part of the plan announced in May of last year.

There will also be an identical increase of 50 cents per hour to the liquor server minimum wage to $10.10 per hour.

Almost 94,000 employees in B.C. earn minimum wage.

The BC Federation of Labour says the increase will still leave a minimum wage worker in an urban centre more than $4,000 below the poverty line.