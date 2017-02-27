89.7 Juice FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Ladysmith waterfront plan moving along
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
50 cent per hour minimum wage increase coming
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
Survey for Cowichan Valley commuters
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
Win
Join the Juice FM Music Panel
Ken Nichol
,
Friday, Sep. 30th, 2016
FREE Dog Licenses, Big Prizes from Juice FM and the CVRD!
Michael Lamont
,
Wednesday, Jan. 4th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Test Drive with Patti
Patti Shea
,
Tuesday, Aug. 30th, 2016
Music Panel
News
Ladysmith waterfront plan moving along
SHARE ON:
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
Aerial photo of the Ladysmith Maritime Society and Community Marina. Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
The Waterfront Survey, commissioned by the Town of Ladysmith, is now closed.
Mayor Aaron Stone says he’s happy with the process so far…..
//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/stone-on-waterfront-1.wav
Stone says he figures the plan will move forward quickly having gotten the public input early in the process.
Related Posts
50 cent per hour minimum wage increase coming
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
Survey for Cowichan Valley commuters
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017
Help getting farm products on international stage
Sharon Vanhouwe
,
Monday, Feb. 27th, 2017