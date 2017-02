RCMP are investigating a drowning at Westwood Lake.

Constable Gary O’Brien says a witness reported seeing a canoe tip over and a man fall into the water around 4:20 yesterday (Mon) afternoon…..

City of Nanaimo Fire and Rescue were on scene within seven minutes and launched a rescue boat but were also not able to locate the man.

Officers with the RCMP Dive team are searching the lake in and the investigation is continuing.