50 per cent of residents of B.C. believe they are registered as organ donors, but in reality only about 20 per cent are.
The confusion, according to Ed Ferre of BC Transplant stems from a time, back in the day, when stickers were distributed with care cards and driver’s licenses.
Today, Ferre says, potential donors have to register and now ICBC will be asking their customers if they want to do that….
Ferre says a pilot project at four driver licensing locations last year saw more than 15,000 customers register as organ donors.