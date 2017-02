Members of the “Vote Yes” committee for an Events Centre in Nanaimo say they are suffering from bullying, harrassment and shaming.

Over concerns for their personal safety they have chosen to pull out of a community debate tonight (Tues).

Tali Campbell of the Vote Yes Committee says volunteers, who are passionate about their community don’t deserve this…..

Campbell says he doesn’t believe anyone on the actual “No Vote” committee is involved in the incidents.