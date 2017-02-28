There have been some concerns expressed by community members who who believe allowing the CVRD to take over the lead in the weir project at Lake Cowichan will result in a bill for ratepayers.

Rosalie Sawrie, of One Cowichan says that’s not the intent….

Sawrie says the way the issue sits, there’s no lead on the project and nowhere for funds, that could potentially be tapped into, to go.

She says money for the project could come from the gas tax fund or the federal government’s adapting to climate change infrastructure fund.