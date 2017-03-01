100 Women Cowichan is a group of local women who commit to meeting four times a year, and donating one hundred dollars each at every meeting toward a chosen local charity.

Founder Lianne Gran-Ruaz says they raised over 21 thousand dollars at their meeting on Tuesday for Alexander Elementary School.

The group is growing quickly, after starting from 160 women at their first meeting last November, to more than 213 currently.

In order for a charity to be considered at a meeting, the organization must be based in the Cowichan and surrounding area and it must be a registered not-for-profit or charitable organization eligible to provide tax receipts for donations.