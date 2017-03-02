RCMP are looking for a trio of suspects following a home invasion.

It happened back on February 16th, but police are just now releasing sketches of two of the suspects.

Constable Gary O’Brien says investigators were told three men in a pickup truck threatened the resident of an apartment building with hand guns and demanded they be let into the building…..

The suspects were associated with a blue, approximately 2007, Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a sketch of two of the suspects is on our website.

Police are not saying if the suspects and victims are connected in any way.