A local auto repair shop is hosting a free workshop to help women better understand their vehicles.

Cowichan Auto Repair Owner Elly Ruge says it will be a fun and informative way to show women what to ask at the garage and how to maintain your car in a cost effective way.

Ruge says one of her favourite tips that can save a lot of damage in the long run, is regularly replacing the cabin air filter.

Elly Ruge is a veteran of many gruelling car rallies in places like Mongolia, India and South America, where she learnt many thing on how to keep a car running in all circumstances.

The workshop is this Saturday at the Cowichan Valley Inn. Call Cowichan Auto Repair to register as it’s filling up fast! Ruge says they will plan more workshops in the future.