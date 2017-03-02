The Standing Select Committee has released it’s report on improving health care in B-C.

The report consulted health care specialists and the public about the health care in rural areas in the province.

Committee Chair Linda Larson said one of their biggest findings was the lack of suitable medical professionals who could properly work in the rural communities.

59 recommendations have been made to rectify the issues in the report, including expanding access to a broad range of health care services to rural and remote communities, grow transportation options, better education for youth and support systems for addicts.