The Cowichan Valley School District are not implementing any measures against travel to the U-S at this point.

Assistant Superintendent Sheryl Koers says they have not run into any issues so far.

Koers says other than that, they have no other international trips planned for the rest of the school year.

The Greater Victoria School District announced earlier this week they are advising principals to stop planning future student trips to the U-S, in response to President Trump’s travel ban.