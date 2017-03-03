Leaf Compassion Cannabis Dispensary in Chemainus. One of the dispensaries raided today.

Three pot shops in North Cowichan were raided by RCMP between Thursday and yesterday.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP executed search warrants at three marijuana dispensaries. Officers say the store front operations are not licenced by Health Canada, and were operating without a business licence.

At all three locations, marijuana, marijuana derivatives and evidence of sales were seized.

Inspector Ray Carfantan says while there may be pending changes in legislation, the RCMP is guided by current legislation and the laws as they exist.

The investigation is ongoing.