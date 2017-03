Cowichan Valley MLA Bill Routley spoke in the legislature about the Minister of Environment’s decision to cancel the permit to allow soil dumping near Shanwigan Lake.

Routley says it should have never been allowed to happen in the first place. He then posed the question of who will be responsible for the clean up.

Minister of Environment Mary Polak responded.

As for when the soil will be cleaned up, Polak says that is a matter for review under the technical staff in her Ministry.