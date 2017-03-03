The Province has announced it will invest 3 point 6 billion in economic development activities targeted at rural communities in 2016/17.

Premier Christy Clark, who has announced a number of initiatives including 40 million dollars to improve Internet connectivity in rural communities, says the benefits from investments like it are twofold….

The province will also be extending the 25 million dollar Rural Dividend Fund for a fourth year to support the sustainability of small rural communities.

And, 10 million dollars wil be invested in better managing invasive plant species.