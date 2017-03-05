The BC Teachers Federation and the province have reached a tentative agreement on class size and composition. This comes just four months after the Supreme Court ruled in their favour. If ratified, BCTF President Glen Hansman says it will allow the next school year to start with thousands more teachers, smaller class sizes, better class composition, and specialist-teacher ratios.

In a statement, he said teachers will once again have the time to give students the individual care and attention they need and deserve.

The tentative agreement is still subject to a province-wide vote of BCTF members, as well as the BC Public School Employers’ Association’s process. BCTF members will vote between Wednesday and Friday this week.