North Cowichan made a big step in bringing more affordable housing to the community.

Council decided to rezone two municipally owned properties to facilitate the development of potential affordable housing projects on Sherman Road in Duncan, and Willow Street in Chemainus.

North Cowichan is working in partnership with Commmunity Land Trust Foundation of BC to provide the land, while the land trust will raise project funding and be responsible for building and operating the developments.

In a statement, Mayor Jon Lefebure says the rezoning would allow the Community Land Trust to move forward in seeking federal and provincial grants to get the project off the ground.