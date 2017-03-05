Anytime bottles and cans are recycled at a CVRD Centre, the deposits are donated to Island Return It’s Charity of the Month.

In 2016, over 15 thousand dollars were donated to Cowichan non-profits.

Tauseef Waraich, Manager of the Recycling and Waste Management Division says a different local charity benefitted from the program every month in 2016.

Other recipients in 2016 include the MS Society, Cowichan District Hospital Foundation and Cowichan Women Against Violence Society.

Here’s a full list of donations for 2016.

January – $994.10 Cowichan Women Against Violence.

February – $803.40 Bowl for Kids Sake

March- $1285.95 Cowichan SPCA

April- $943.10 Cowichan Youth Action Day

May- $1022.70 MS Society

June- $1194.35 Duncan firefighters Historical Society

July- $1760.10 Big Brothers Big Sisters

August – $1700.85 Cowichan Valley Community Seniors

September – $1362.85 Cowichan Valley Hospice Society

October- $1872.35 Cowichan District Hospital Foundation

November- $2055.60 Cowichan Family Life

December- $997.65 Cowichan Valley Basket Society