Anytime bottles and cans are recycled at a CVRD Centre, the deposits are donated to Island Return It’s Charity of the Month.
In 2016, over 15 thousand dollars were donated to Cowichan non-profits.
Tauseef Waraich, Manager of the Recycling and Waste Management Division says a different local charity benefitted from the program every month in 2016.
Other recipients in 2016 include the MS Society, Cowichan District Hospital Foundation and Cowichan Women Against Violence Society.
Here’s a full list of donations for 2016.
January – $994.10 Cowichan Women Against Violence.
February – $803.40 Bowl for Kids Sake
March- $1285.95 Cowichan SPCA
April- $943.10 Cowichan Youth Action Day
May- $1022.70 MS Society
June- $1194.35 Duncan firefighters Historical Society
July- $1760.10 Big Brothers Big Sisters
August – $1700.85 Cowichan Valley Community Seniors
September – $1362.85 Cowichan Valley Hospice Society
October- $1872.35 Cowichan District Hospital Foundation
November- $2055.60 Cowichan Family Life
December- $997.65 Cowichan Valley Basket Society
