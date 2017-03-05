More than 1500 people have signed an online petition calling on Island Health and the Ministry of Education to change their recommendations when it comes to dealing with head lice in children.

Island Health recommends children continue to be included in all school activities when lice is suspected or confirmed. Heather Michalski, a daycare operator in Crofton, started the petition after an Island Health licencing officer notified her of the recommendations that change late last year.

Assistant Superintendent at the Cowichan Valley School District Sheryl Koers says they work closely with Island Health and trust their expertise in the matter. She explains the Island Health rationale when it comes to lice. Heather Michalski says she doesn't believe that is reason enough for the recommendation to be what it is.

Koers says rather than sending letters home in response to a lice incident, School District 79 follows Island Health recommendations to take a pro-active approach by including information on how to detect and treat lice in their newsletters.