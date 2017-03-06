If you were at the Vancouver International Airport on February 24th, you might want to be aware of the symptoms of measles.

Vancouver Coastal Health say there were two flights involved including WestJet Flight 186, from Vancouver to Edmonton, that departed at 10:20 pm on the 24th.

Dr. Paul Martiquet says symptoms include a red rash, sore throat and sometimes a cough..

Another flight where passengers may have been exposed was on the same day and was a China Airlines Flight C132 from Taipei to Vancouver arriving at 6:10 pm.