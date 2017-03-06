The City of Duncan has already gone over double their snow removal budget for 2017.

Mayor Phil Kent says the city budgets around 45 thousand every year for snow removal – but unused funds from years with milder winters roll over into a reserve fund for years like this.

In 2016, the city spent almost 87 thousand on snow removal.

Kent says the reserve fund of about 129 thousand dollars has now been depleted to about 40 thousand…which is available for the remainder of 2017.