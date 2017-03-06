The City of Duncan has already gone over double their snow removal budget for 2017.
Mayor Phil Kent says the city budgets around 45 thousand every year for snow removal – but unused funds from years with milder winters roll over into a reserve fund for years like this.
In 2016, the city spent almost 87 thousand on snow removal.
Kent says the reserve fund of about 129 thousand dollars has now been depleted to about 40 thousand…which is available for the remainder of 2017.
As far as the weather goes, the rest of week isn’t looking so good, unless you’re a fan of snow!
Alyssa Charbonneau, meteorologist with Environment Canada says there’s a band on cold, wet weather that just won’t budge……
Some areas of higher elevation could get more than 10cm of snow by the end of tomorrow (Tues).
Charbonneau says the intensity of these flurries can change rapidly and the weather that’s moving in is unstable.