Ladysmith is working on a tight timeline in order to qualify for an 8 million dollar grant and to comply with government regulations to upgrade the water filtration plant.

Mayor Aaron Stone says that’s part of the reason why the town is looking to borrow 6 million dollars through the Alternative Approval Process…..

Anyone who disagrees with the borrowing bylaw has until April 12 to express their opinion with Town officials.