The Town of Ladysmith has a decision to make tonight (Mon).

A public hearing will consider a bylaw to ban marijuana dispensaries in the community.

The bylaw is moving along after Richard Scott, a Nanaimo businessman, put in an offer to purchase the Traveller’s Hotel in Ladysmith contingent upon getting the green light to operate a cannabis dispensary and vape lounge.

He’s been running one out of the old Globe Hotel in Nanaimo for a couple of years….

A couple of the letters, advocating for the idea, addressed to Ladysmith council suggest that if this plan doesn’t get the green light, the building, some consider a ‘jewel’ will fall into further disrepair.