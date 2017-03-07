On International Women’s Day tomorrow (Wed), Cowichan will Rise Again, staging the 5th Annual One Billion Rising Event.

One Billion Rising is a global movement to unite women and allied men around the world to oppose the prevalence of violence against women, that sees 1 in every 3 women subjected to physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime.

Rupert Koyote, a managing partner with the Matraea Centre in Duncan says the prevalence of violence against women in our community cannot be understated….

He sasys with QMS, Shawnigan’s Discovery School and VIU participating in the event at Duncan City Square, beginning at noon, there will likey be a couple hundred people on hand.