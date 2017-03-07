The provincial government is looking to strengthen it’s forestry sector.

In an effort to do that, The province announced the launch of the Clean-Tech Innovation Strategy in partnership with F-P Innovations.

Minister of Forests, Lands and Resource Operations Steve Thomson says the strategy helps the government achieve it’s primary goals.

Thomson says the recent innovation of using cross laminated lumber to construct tall buildings like the Brock Commons Building at U-B-C is a good example of how the industry can be further developed.