The Liberal government is working to pass a bill to designate the fourth week in September in each and every year as Gender Equality Week .

It would provide a week to reflect on the importance of gender equality and the ongoing need to advance the cause of equality in Canada.

Nanaimo Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the Standing Committee on the Status of Women, although she supports the bill, the time for reflection is long past…..

Today is International Women’s Day.