ICBC is focusing on the importance of strapping on that seatbelt during the month of March.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Constable Amron Russell says wearing your seatbelts one of the best ways to protect yourself from getting injured or even killed in a crash.. and if that’s not convincing enough, being caught not wearing one can land you hefty fines.

Russell says another important tip is to never share one seatbelt between two children, because in the case of an accident, they will actually be of more danger to each other.