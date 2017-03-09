A noise study is slowly coming together, with partnership from North Cowichan, The Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association and the Gain Group – owners fo the Vancouver Island Motor Sport Circuit.
President of the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association Isabel Rimmer says they have not been able to agree on noise limits yet, but they are working on installing two noise monitors at different locations in the neighbourhood.
The track also agreed to install a monitor.
North Cowichan Council has agreed to cover the cost of the neighbourhood monitors, and once the data is collected, another meeting between the three parties will be held to move forward with a noise protocol.