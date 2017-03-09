The Cowichan Valley Regional District has announced a group of community leaders that will be working to develop the vision for the 2018 BC Summer Games.

President Jennfer Woike will lead the charge as President, along with 15 other directors with various levels of responsibility.

The BC Summer Games will feature developing athletes in the province, supported by their coaches and officials.

The games will be held in the Cowichan region from July 19th to the 22nd and is expected to bring over 2-million dollars into the local economy.