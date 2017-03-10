BC Emergency Health Services will be able to boost ambulance response times but also put more resources into rural communities after getting some cash from the province.

Linda Lupini, executive vice president of BC Emergency Health Services says the 91 million dollars over three years will mean more ambulances on the lower mainland but for other parts of the province it means more paramedics will be in communities working in other ways.

Under community paramedicine, paramedics provide patients with increased access to health-care services to help them manage their health better, thereby reducing 9-1-1 calls and emergency room visits.