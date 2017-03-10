The Office of the Auditor General of B.C. says the government needs to establish clear leadership and accountability when it comes to ethics management.

That’s after Carol Bellringer’s office looked at the government’s framework for managing ethics in the core B.C. Public Service.

One way in which Bellringer’s office gathered information about ethics was via a survey on the topic in which about 12,000 public servants responded.

Bellringer says about half of the employees reported that they had recieved ethics training, which means half had not.

The audit was not a response to allegations of unethical behaviour and did not set out to conclude whether the public service is ethical, it only looked at ethics management.